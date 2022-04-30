Northern Trust Corp Sells 756 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Omnicell worth $92,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of OMCL opened at $109.17 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

