abrdn plc Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

