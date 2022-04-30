Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.63% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $92,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 95.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.90 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

