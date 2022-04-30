Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.82% of Darling Ingredients worth $91,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.