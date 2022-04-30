abrdn plc Sells 4,953 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $103.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

