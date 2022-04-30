Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.69 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.