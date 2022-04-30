abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.