abrdn plc Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 43.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.