Northern Trust Corp Has $92.95 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Medpace worth $92,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $133.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

