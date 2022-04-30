abrdn plc Sells 2,018 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VeriSign by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,985,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VeriSign by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $178.69 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.15 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.33.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.