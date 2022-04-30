Northern Trust Corp Has $96.46 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Ciena worth $96,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ciena by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

