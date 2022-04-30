Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,212 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of Waste Connections worth $96,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

