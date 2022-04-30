Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Watsco worth $97,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSO opened at $266.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.98. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.