Northern Trust Corp Has $98.58 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.57% of RingCentral worth $98,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $84.85 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.07 and a 1 year high of $326.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.90.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

