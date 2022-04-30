Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Fidelity National Financial worth $99,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 298,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,827,000 after buying an additional 608,546 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

