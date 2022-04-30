Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,220 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Crocs worth $106,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Crocs by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Crocs by 8.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 437,259 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $66.43 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

