Northern Trust Corp Sells 101,704 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,910 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 101,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Performance Food Group worth $96,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after buying an additional 944,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,115,000.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

