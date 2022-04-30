Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,208 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 5.22% of HNI worth $95,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HNI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HNI by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in HNI by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,550. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.69 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

