Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Cable One worth $98,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,166.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,441.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,603.52. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,161.66 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

