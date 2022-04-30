Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,540 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of Kilroy Realty worth $98,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

