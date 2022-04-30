Netlist (NLST) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Netlist to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Netlist and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million $4.83 million 442.16 Netlist Competitors $3.68 billion $746.03 million 22.60

Netlist’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist’s rivals have a beta of 4.16, meaning that their average stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Netlist and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist Competitors 2302 9115 16563 686 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 45.46%. Given Netlist’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Netlist has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34% Netlist Competitors -23.20% 2.20% 2.75%

Summary

Netlist rivals beat Netlist on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Netlist Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

