Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,794 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Campbell Soup worth $105,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB opened at $47.22 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

