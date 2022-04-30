Northern Trust Corp Purchases 46,664 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $104,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $313.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $312.60 and a one year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

