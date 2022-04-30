Reviewing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $6.27 billion 3.76 -$650.90 million ($3.11) -33.72 Bowlero $205.19 million 1.69 -$34.45 million N/A N/A

Bowlero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Bowlero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $122.22, indicating a potential upside of 16.54%. Bowlero has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -10.38% N/A -5.12% Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95%

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, and ticket outlets. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that comprise advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, or leased 165 entertainment venues in North America and 94 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

