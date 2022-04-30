Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,802 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $94,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR opened at $41.11 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

