Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,630 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of East West Bancorp worth $93,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in East West Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 47,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 347,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,325,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

