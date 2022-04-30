Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.63% of Terreno Realty worth $99,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

TRNO stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

