UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,072,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of UGI worth $95,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

