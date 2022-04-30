Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.32.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

