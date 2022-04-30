Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get Galapagos alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.96.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $81.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,616,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.