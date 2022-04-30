Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.32.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 189.28% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.