Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

GLPG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $81.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

