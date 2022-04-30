Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

GRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

