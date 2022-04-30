Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of GRAY opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

