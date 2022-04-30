Morgan Stanley Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $139.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

