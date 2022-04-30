Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.
Shares of NTLA opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $202.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
