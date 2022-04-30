Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of NTLA opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

