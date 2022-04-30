Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.52

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 33013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 243,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,799 in the last three months. 93.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

