Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400,405.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

