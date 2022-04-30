Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Hyliion alerts:

HYLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 26.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hyliion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Hyliion by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyliion (HYLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.