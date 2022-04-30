Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HYLN. Barclays lowered their price target on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 841,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 502,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 272.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 331,688 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

