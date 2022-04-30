IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $89,042.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares in the company, valued at $763,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

