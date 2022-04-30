IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 169.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 140.2% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $283,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

