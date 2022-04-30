Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

CRDL opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $79,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

