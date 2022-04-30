ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.31

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$46.31 and last traded at C$46.13, with a volume of 37870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

