Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.77

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 4191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.