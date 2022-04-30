ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
