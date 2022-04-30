Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.31

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.31 and last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 1992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. UBS Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

