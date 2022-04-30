Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel Sells 5,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,597,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $170,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $262,017.72.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $445,859.05.

On Monday, March 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $50,237.11.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.90 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.