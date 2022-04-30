Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.52

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 2037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

