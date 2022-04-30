Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,236 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Carvana worth $112,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 155.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 692.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.13.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 and sold 1,026 shares valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVNA opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.